Patra Chawl land scam Sanjay Raut dubs ED raids as conspiracy says wont quit Shiv Sena

Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut dubs ED raids as 'conspiracy', says won't quit Shiv Sena

Updated on: 01 August,2022 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Undeterred by ED raid in Rs 1000-crore land scam, Sanjay Raut says it is a conspiracy to silence him

Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut dubs ED raids as ‘conspiracy’, says won't quit Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut outside his Bhandup home on Sunday


Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday after several hours of searches at his Maitri bungalow in Bhandup for his alleged role in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam. “There is a conspiracy against me…mai jhukega nahin.. nor will I quit Shiv Sena…Sena will not get weakened,” Raut told the media outside the agency’s Ballard Estate office.

