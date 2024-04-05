Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct prohibits use of animals for election campaigning

Rohit Pawar. Pic/X

Listen to this article PETA seeks action against MLA Rohit Pawar for dangling crab at presser x 00:00

Animal rights organisation PETA has written to poll authorities and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over MLA Rohit Pawar dangling a crab during a recent press conference and sought action against him, news wire PTI reported.

In the letter to Pawar and District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar, PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said, "It is evident from the video that Rohit Pawar's use of the crab was pre-planned. For a media stunt, unnecessary pain and suffering were caused to the animal."

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals said the act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct, an order issued by Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, 2014 prohibiting the use of animals for election campaigning as well as Election Commission directives, PTI report said.

Following work by PETA India, which highlighted that animals are beaten and terrorised while being used for poll campaigns and rallies, the ECI had prohibited the use of animals for political campaigns, the PETA statement said.

As per the report, in a 2013 notification, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra prohibited the use of donkeys, bulls, elephants and cows during election campaigns and instructed authorities to take strict action against violators, the statement added.

PETA India has also written to Rohit Pawar requesting him to hand over the crab for veterinary care for rehabilitation back into nature.

