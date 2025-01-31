Sonia Gandhi stoked controversy over her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, calling her a 'poor thing'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday strongly criticised Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her remarks against President Droupadi Murmu and the first citizen's speech, news agency ANI reported.

Goyal accused her of insulting the President, calling it an affront to the pride of 140 crore Indians.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have insulted the President. President Droupadi Murmu is the pride of 140 crore Indians. She is the first tribal woman to occupy the highest office. I think the kind of words that the Congress and INDI Alliance leaders use for President Droupadi Murmu again and again are condemnable," the Union Minister said, further alleging that the remarks reflected the Congress leadership's disregard for the tribal community.

"The insult of President Murmu reflects the sentiments that Congress leaders harbor for tribals. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the INDI (Indian National Developmental Inclusive) Alliance leaders have still not been able to accept the fact that the people of India have given the opportunity to PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to serve the country for the third consecutive time...I strongly condemn Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister (CM) Pramod Sawant also condemned the senior Congress leader's statement and sought her apology to the President Murmu, ANI reported.

"The way Congress leader Sonia Gandhi insulted the President and the Presidential post... I condemn this because using such words for a person sitting on that post is wrong... She should apologise to the President... It is a matter of disrespect for the country itself," said Sawant.

Sonia Gandhi stoked controversy over her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, calling her a "poor thing".

"The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi told reporters.

The address by President Murmu kickstarted the Budget Session. Emphasising that the government is working on all-round development, President Murmu said that the country has only one aim, which is to become a 'Viksit Bharat (developed India)' and the government is working with a "saturation approach" so nobody is left in the journey.

