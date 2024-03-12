PM Modi dedicates to nation Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, launches various projects in Maharashtra

As part of launch of the projects via video conference from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he also inaugurated five Jan Aushadi Kendras (for affordable and quality generic medicines) at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), Manmad (Nashik), Pimpri, Solapur and Nagbhir (Chandrapur)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory and launched various other railway projects in Maharashtra, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

As part of launch of the projects via video conference from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he also inaugurated five Jan Aushadi Kendras (for affordable and quality generic medicines) at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), Manmad (Nashik), Pimpri, Solapur and Nagbhir (Chandrapur), reported PTI.

He also inaugurated four rail coach restaurants at Nashik Road, Akola, and Mumbai's Andheri and Borivali stations, the railway officials said.

The PM inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 506 projects, including the Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a wagon repair workshop at Badnera and Vande Bharat chair car maintenance-cum-workshop depot in Pune, they said, reported PTI.

The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory will ensure supply of the Vande Bharat Train sets (16 car formation) to the Indian Railways in co-ordination with its technology partners, the Central Railway (CR) officials said, reported PTI.

All departments of the factory are equipped with the latest machinery and plants, they said, reported PTI.

It will ensure development of the entire Marathwada region by bringing a whole new set of vendors to supply various components to this unit, said a railway release.

It will provide direct employment to around 1,300 persons and indirect employment to more than 10,000 persons in terms of various outsourced activities, the release said.

The wagon repair workshop at Badnera will cater to two major freight depots of the Central Railway in Bhusaval and Nagpur and enhance the availability of wagons, as per the CR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government undertakes developmental works as part of its mission to build the nation and not to win elections as perceived by some people.

PM Modi was speaking at an event in Sabarmati area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.

"Some people try to look at our efforts through the electoral lens. Let me tell you that we undertake developmental works as part of a mission to build the nation, not to form a government (by winning elections). We want to ensure that our youth do not suffer what their past generations suffered. This is Modi's guarantee," he said, reported PTI.

The PM said that in the last 10 years, his government spent around six times more amount for the development of railways than was done earlier.

"In just over two months of 2024, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation of Rs 11 lakh crore projects," he said.

"I started my life on railway tracks, so I know how bad our railways were earlier," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)