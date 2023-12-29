PM Modi to virtually flag off Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya on Dec 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express on December 30 from Ayodhya through video link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express on December 30. According to a Central Railway statement cited in the PTI report revealed that PM Modi will launch the eight-coach train from Ayodhya through video link.

The report stated that apart from the Mumbai-Jalna train, PM Modi will also inaugurate five other Vande Bharat services from Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh and initiate two Amrit Bharat services.

According to the PTI report, the maiden run of the 02705 Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train is scheduled to depart from Jalna at approximately 11 am and reach Mumbai by 6:45 pm. Along the route, it will halt at key stations including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Manmad Junction, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, Thane, and Dadar, before reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The occasion will witness the enthusiastic participation of Members of Parliament, MLAs, guardian ministers, schoolchildren, and the general public at these stations, as per the CR release, the report added.

The Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat service is Maharashtra's seventh Vande Bharat venture, with six other Vande Bharat services already functioning on the CR network. It would be the fifth Vande Bharat service to depart from Mumbai, underlining the state's connectivity and convenience improvements, the PTI report stated.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is bustling with preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit on December 30. The city has been adorned with vibrant decorations including flowers, murals, and thematic ornamental columns. Security measures have been meticulously deployed across the temple town, stated an agency report.

Gaurav Dayal, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, assured that despite dense fog in the city, preparations are on track for the event. PM Modi's schedule includes inaugurating the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, unveiling a new airport, and addressing a public gathering near the airport, the report added.

With an estimated 1.5 lakh guests, arrangements have been prepared, including special hospital beds and increased security supervision. Among those present will be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as other dignitaries. The Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya comes ahead of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, indicating the city's enormous preparations and excitement for this major event, the report added.

