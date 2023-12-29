Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > PM Modi to virtually flag off Mumbai Jalna Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya on Dec 30

PM Modi to virtually flag off Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya on Dec 30

Updated on: 29 December,2023 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express on December 30 from Ayodhya through video link. 

PM Modi to virtually flag off Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya on Dec 30

PM Narendra Modi/ File Photo/ PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi to virtually flag off Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya on Dec 30
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express on December 30. According to a Central Railway statement cited in the PTI report revealed that PM Modi will launch the eight-coach train from Ayodhya through video link. 


The report stated that apart from the Mumbai-Jalna train, PM Modi will also inaugurate five other Vande Bharat services from Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh and initiate two Amrit Bharat services. 


According to the PTI report, the maiden run of the 02705 Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train is scheduled to depart from Jalna at approximately 11 am and reach Mumbai by 6:45 pm. Along the route, it will halt at key stations including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Manmad Junction, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, Thane, and Dadar, before reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. 


The occasion will witness the enthusiastic participation of Members of Parliament, MLAs, guardian ministers, schoolchildren, and the general public at these stations, as per the CR release, the report added. 

The Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat service is Maharashtra's seventh Vande Bharat venture, with six other Vande Bharat services already functioning on the CR network. It would be the fifth Vande Bharat service to depart from Mumbai, underlining the state's connectivity and convenience improvements, the PTI report stated. 

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is bustling with preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit on December 30. The city has been adorned with vibrant decorations including flowers, murals, and thematic ornamental columns. Security measures have been meticulously deployed across the temple town, stated an agency report. 

Gaurav Dayal, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, assured that despite dense fog in the city, preparations are on track for the event. PM Modi's schedule includes inaugurating the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, unveiling a new airport, and addressing a public gathering near the airport, the report added. 

With an estimated 1.5 lakh guests, arrangements have been prepared, including special hospital beds and increased security supervision. Among those present will be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as other dignitaries. The Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya comes ahead of the Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, indicating the city's enormous preparations and excitement for this major event, the report added. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you like the weather today in Mumbai?
central railway Vande Bharat Express narendra modi mumbai ayodhya

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK