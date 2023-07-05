Breaking News
Police complaint filed in Mumbai against makers of Hindi film '72 Hoorain'

Updated on: 05 July,2023 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A Mumbai-based social activist has submitted a written complaint to the police against the makers of Hindi film "72 Hoorain", accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of a community and attempting to divide the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Picture Courtesy/Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Instagram account

According to the official, the complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai.


The activist has submitted a separate complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on the screening of the movie, his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan said.


The movie, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, is slated to hit theatres on July 7.

The official said they have received the complaint, but no FIR (first information report) has been registered yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

