Police file charge sheet in actor Tunisha Sharma death case

For the last 55 days, the co-actor Sheezan Khan is in jail and has been struggling to get bail. On February 16, the DCP submitted the Tunisha Sharma case charge sheet at the Vasai court

Tunisha Sharma. File Photo

In the actress Tunisha Sharma suicide case the Waliv police filed 524 pages of charge sheet at Vasai court on Thursday. In the charge sheet, police claimed that Tunisha met co-actor Sheezan Khan before killing herself.

For the last 55 days, the co-actor Sheezan Khan is in jail and has been struggling to get bail. On February 16, the DCP submitted the Tunisha Sharma case charge sheet at the Vasai court.

Cops told to court that they have completed their investigation into the actress's suicide case and mentioned to the court that co-actor Sheezan Khan is responsible for Tunisha's death.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress had anxiety, OCD

Cops also told in the charge sheet that the deceased actress Tunisha Sharma and co-actor Sheezan Khan were in a relationship and the accused broke up with her.

Further, the cops also told to court that the last 10 mins of CCTV camera footage were too important which explained the entire incident. In the last 10 minutes before committing suicide, actress Tunisha Sharma met Sheezan Khan and looked too depressed. Later, she locked herself in a makeup room and committed suicide.

Police submitted the CCTV camera footage of the studio to court. In the charge sheet.