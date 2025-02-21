Dy CM Ajit Pawar directs officials to set up modern amenities at Azad, Cross and Oval Maidans

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired the meeting on Friday

Listen to this article Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon x 00:00

A comprehensive policy to renew the lease agreement of Mumbai’s iconic–sports grounds in South Mumbai—Azad Maidan, Oval Maidan and Cross Maidan—will be prepared and soon tabled before the state government for its approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a meeting to review playgrounds and the renewal status and policies. Pawar stated that lease agreements for the three grounds have expired and directed the revenue, sports, public works and urban development departments to work closely and prepare a policy for a renewal. “The revised renewal policy will be tabled before the state cabinet for its approval and finalised accordingly,” the press release issued by Pawar’s office mentioned.

The revenue department is the owner of these grounds, which through the sports department, are made available for sports clubs.

Cricket practice at Azad Maidan. File pic/Shadab Khan

At the meeting, it was pointed out that 60 clubs are operating from these grounds to provide training to athletes and for other sports activities. The meeting was attended by a couple of ministers from the Mahayuti government and other senior IAS officials from Mantralaya and the BMC. Besides these, representatives of the Mumbai Cricket Association, too, were part of the proceedings.

The deputy chief minister emphasised the need to ensure that these grounds meant for sports activities continue to be used for the same purpose. Pawar even instructed officials at the meeting to construct modern amenities (toilets and changing rooms) for the players and other stakeholders using these grounds. “While creating these facilities, it should be done at one corner so that ongoing sports activities and aesthetic look of the ground is not disturbed,” Pawar said.

In 2021, the Maharashtra sports department had written to the state government asking to transfer ownership of these maidans to the Department. Discussions were held but there was no progress on the proposal as the revenue department, which owns these maidans, objected to any such move.

60

Total no. of sports clubs operating at the three grounds