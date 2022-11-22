Pornography case: Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Raj Kundra

The Mumbai Cyber Crime last week has filed over 1000 page chargesheet in the Esplanade court

Raj Kundra

The Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargsheet against businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and others in connection with the case of producing and streaming pornographic content.

Responding to the new chargsheet, Prashant Patil, the advocate of Kundra claimed that he got to know about the charesgeet via media reports and added that they will follow the legal procedure to collect the chargesheet.

"We have got to know from media reports that The Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the court. We shall be present before the court to comply with the due process of Law and Collect a copy of the chargesheet," said Patil.

He further said that his client has nothing to do with the said crime and there is no prima facie case made out against him.

"However, whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of Law and ensure that he gets justice," he said.

He further said that Raj Kundra has a right to be heard and he shall approach the Courts to seek justice and protect his reputation and dignity.

Last year on July 19, Raj Kundra was arrested with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was in judicial custody for more than two months.

On September 20 last year, Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had filed its separate chargesheet in the case, followed by a supplementary chargesheet filed in September.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

