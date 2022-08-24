Major highways connecting Mumbai marred by potholes, missing CCTVs, traffic violations

Following the death of Maratha leader Vinayak Mete, mid-day visits three roads connecting Mumbai to the rest of India to find several troubling and dangerous problems

Mumbai-Pune expressway: A car speeds past a signage on the fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on August 16. Pic/Sameer Markande

After Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete died in a car accident on the Expressway on August 14, mid-day visited the three arterial highways—Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and Mumbai-Nashik Highway—connecting the financial capital to its neighbouring cities.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: A pothole-ridden road near the Gujarat RTO checkpost on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

During the mid-day team’s visit to the three arterial highways connecting Mumbai with its three neighbouring cities, the correspondent came across traffic violations by drivers of both heavy and light vehicles, from not adhering to lane discipline to driving on the wrong side.



One of the shocking discoveries was that the high-definition night vision CCTV cameras set up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway were not in place anymore, allegedly due to issues related to non-payment of dues.

Khalapur Toll Naka on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Pic/Sameer Markande

No speed CCTVs at Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The first highway mid-day visited was the state-of-the-art Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where Mete met with an accident that claimed his life.

The mid-day team began the journey from Kalamboli towards Pune on August 16 around 4.30 pm and found, from the beginning itself, that vehicles were not following the mandatory rules for six-lane highways and changing lanes without giving proper indication.

Heavy vehicles were spotted using wrong lanes despite lanes for heavy and multi axle vehicles remaining available. Even a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was seen driving through the extreme right lane, which is usually reserved for overtaking. We also witnessed tourist buses, trucks completely using the right lane instead of the left. While this may be due to lack of knowledge or just rash driving, it poses danger to other vehicles.

A filled pothole on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Pic/Sameer Markande

One of the shocking discoveries that we made during the run on the highway was that the so-called safety measure of. An inquiry revealed that cameras had been taken away weeks ago due to issues related to non-payment of dues.

Speeding

A highway traffic police officer posted at one of the toll plaza on the expressway said, “The main reason behind the accidents is traffic violations. While the extreme left and the middle lane is reserved for heavy vehicles, MSRTC buses, private buses, trucks and multi axle vehicles take the extreme right lane. Majority of the accidents happen in the night and during wee hours. Another reason is instant break not working while coming down from the ghat area.”

He added that speeding is also a major reason behind fatal accidents. In the ghat section, the speed limit for heavy vehicles is 40 to 50 kmph while that for small vehicles is 60 kmph, but very few adhere to the limit.

“We penalise around 25-30 heavy vehicles per day on an average for cutting lanes. We also see one or two accidents daily, but they are mostly minor ones,” the officer added.

Missing CCTVs and fatigue

The official also pointed out that earlier there were high definition night vision CCTV cameras on the expressway which were installed by MSRDC along with a private company, but the same were removed weeks ago due to issues related to payment.

Another highway traffic police officer posted at Khandala ghat section said, “Many of the accidents on the ghat section happen during wee hours when heavy vehicles go towards Khopoli and face ‘highway hypnosis’.” Elaborating further, he said it can be explained as a situation where one zones out while driving and does not have a clear memory of what happened. “Fatigue can be one of the reasons for highway hypnosis. I personally feel that somewhere before Lonavala there should be a proper truck terminus in place where the drivers can rest and continue their journey,” he added.

Figures

As per the accident figures for 2021 by the Highway Police of Maharashtra for Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 200 accidents took place in the year, wherein 88 people lost lives, 146 people suffered grievous injuries and 18 had minor injuries.

In 2020, 161 accidents were reported on the expressway, claiming 66 lives while 79 had grievous injuries and 13 had minor ones. In 2019, there were 353 accidents. The year saw 92 people killed in road mishaps, while 162 had grievous injuries and 31 had minor injuries.

88

No. of deaths due to mishap on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2021

‘Forced to switch lanes on Mum-Nashik Highway’

Ashok Kumar Pandey, a truck driver

On August 19, the mid-day team travelled on the Mumbai-Nashik highway to see what the situation was.

Talking to mid-day truck driver Ashok Kumar Pandey who has been driving for the past 40 years said, “I always follow the lane discipline as it is difficult and risky for a trailer to switch lanes. The Mumbai-Nashik Highway has two lanes on either side and these are not maintained properly, so we have no option but to switch lanes to avoid the huge potholes.”

A part of Mumbai-Nashik Highway riddled with potholes, which pose risk to motorists

Figures

Assistant inspector Rakesh Dange of Kalyan traffic police said, “On an average, 80 to 90 vehicles are found violating traffic rules.”

As per the Highway Traffic Police Department, this year 28 accidents took place on the highway between Kalyan and Kasara in which 19 people died while 11 people were injured

Potholes on Mum-Ahd Highway = more mishaps

Pothole-ridden Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

On August 18, mid-day drove through the Mumbai-Vapi section of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and found cases of violations here were higher than that of Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A Majority of the trucks and heavy trailers were driving in the extreme right lane and were often switching lanes. However, truck drivers blamed the poor condition of roads for the same. Normal small car drivers were not any different with rampant speeding and changing of lanes.

A daily commuter from Mumbai to Vasai, Aditya Yadav said, “Nowadays, it is common to see huge trailers, tankers and dumper trucks going through extreme right, which makes small vehicles change lanes. We often see rash driving by truck drivers, mostly dumpers, which also leads to fatal accidents.”

Figures

As per the Highway Traffic Police Department, this year 262 accidents were reported in the stretch from Ghodbunder to Talasari border. A total of 62 people lost their lives while 78 were grievously injured and 73 sustained minor injuries.

