Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front

As VBA president Ambedkar promises new front, MVA’s welcome gesture masks tensions

VBA President Prakash Ambedkar addresses the press at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar has promised to raise an anti-BJP front by the beginning of next month. At the same time, he said his doors were open to the participants of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which in turn said it would love if VBA becomes part of their alliance, also known as INDIA bloc.

However, nothing seemed moving on Friday as both sides kept on finding an excuse to escape the blame for the break-up that seemed imminent. Ambedkar said his effort will see a new joint force coming up in Maharashtra before April 2. He kept observers guessing on his handling of the MVA issue. MVA, the big brothers in the state’s opposition bloc, responded by welcoming Ambedkar’s participation even after the announcement of candidates.

Ambedkar indicated it was over already. “We tried to make a strong front against the BJP. But when it did not go as per our expectations. So, we spoke to various organisations in the state. You will see our front ready by April 2,” he added.

He reiterated that the MVA had offered VBA only three seats. “We did not go to their doors. Our doors are open. We will not sidetrack anyone. We proved that they failed the (MVA-led) front,” added the VBA chief, who is the party’s candidate from Akola. Ambedkar was miffed at being targeted for not being part of MVA. “See we said it first and insisted on it. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have not gelled well. They have not decided their seat share yet.”

He said that talks with MVA-Sena-UBT became difficult after someone else (read Sanjay Raut) took over from Subhash Desai (senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader). “We felt that we were being used for others’ benefit,” he said, while refusing to name Raut. Raut kept composure while responding to Ambedkar. He said the VBA was still welcome to MVA. In Satara, NCP-SP boss Sharad Pawar wished Ambedkar’s party was with the MVA.

April 2

Day VBA will announce the front