Patient died after allegedly being denied admission over family’s inability to make a Rs 10 L deposit; show-cause to be served to hospital

State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar (in green saree) met the Bhise family on Monday

A state-appointed committee has recommended strict disciplinary action against Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) after finding it guilty of negligence in the tragic death of a 37-year-old pregnant woman.

Tanisha, alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, died on March 31 after allegedly being denied admission owing to her family’s inability to furnish a Rs 10 lakh deposit. The inquiry, conducted by a five-member committee constituted by the Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra, has brought to light serious lapses in the hospital’s response to a critical emergency case.

After a thorough review, the panel concluded that the hospital “failed to fulfil its legal and ethical responsibility of providing emergency medical care, especially in a high-risk maternal case”.

‘Made to wait for five hours’

The report stated that Bhise, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, was referred to DMH after developing complications during her pregnancy. Despite the seriousness of her condition, she was allegedly made to wait without any primary treatment for almost five hours.



The deceased, Tanisha, alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise

Her family repeatedly requested the hospital to begin emergency care but was instead asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh in advance, which they could not arrange immediately. Due to this delay, the family was forced to take her to another hospital where she delivered twins, but died later.

The report further mentioned that DMH failed to follow the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, which mandates that every registered clinical establishment must provide timely and necessary medical treatment during emergencies. The committee viewed this as a grave violation of the patient’s rights and basic medical ethics.

‘Take strict action’

In its detailed recommendations, the panel has urged that strict disciplinary action be initiated against the hospital. It has been suggested that the hospital be served a show-cause notice, and depending on the outcome of further investigation, the Maharashtra Medical Council and the Pune Municipal Corporation consider reviewing or even suspending its licence.

The panel emphasised that private hospitals must not refuse emergency care based on financial conditions. In addition, the committee has called for regular audits of emergency case handling in private hospitals and the establishment of robust grievance redressal mechanisms for patients and their families.

The case has sparked widespread criticism and concern, particularly among healthcare advocates and women’s rights groups. Senior health officials have assured that action will be taken based on the committee’s findings, and measures will be implemented to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Maharashtra State Women Commission chairman Rupali Chakankar, who met the family members of the deceased, said, “DMH is responsible for the death of the pregnant woman. If Tanisha Bhise had received timely treatment, she could have been saved. Those responsible will not be spared, and strict action will be taken against them.” Dr Dhananjay Kelkar from the DMH, along with senior officials on Monday held a press conference over the incident.

‘We do not ask for deposit’

When asked about whether the Bhise family was indeed asked to make a deposit and whether doctors are even allowed to demand such deposits, Dr Kelkar said, “Our doctors do not ask patients for deposits—such practice does not exist in our system. The hospital only provides cost estimates to patients, and there is no format to mention deposits in that.”

He added, “On that particular day, for some unknown reason, Dr Sushrut Ghaisas wrote a R10 lakh deposit amount in a box. This is true.” “Dr Ghaisas is an honorary obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital.

Doctor involved resigns

He has submitted his resignation due to intense public pressure, threat calls, and harsh criticism. Fearing this could affect the treatment of his current patients, and unable to focus on his medical duties or even sleep at night, he chose to step down from his role at Deenanath Hospital,” added Dr Kelkar.