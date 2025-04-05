More than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, landed at the Mumbai airport late Friday evening. The passengers were stuck at the Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted to the airport on Wednesday

Preeti Sharma Menon. Pic/X

Listen to this article Pressure by Indian authorities got Virgin Atlantic to fly stranded passengers to Mumbai: AAP leader x 00:00

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Saturday said that pressure from passengers, Indian authorities and media finally got Virgin Atlantic to "rescue" passengers stranded in Turkey for 40 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, landed at the Mumbai airport late Friday evening. The passengers were stuck at the Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted to the airport on Wednesday.

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon, whose relatives were on the flight, said the airline abandoned the 270 passengers at the remote military Diyarbakir Airport, and the local staff had no resources to manage them despite trying their best.

It was at the intervention of the Indian Consul in Turkey that they were given good food and hotel stay after a 26-hour ordeal of sitting on metal chairs and sharing just one toilet, she said.

Menon said, "Pressure from passengers, the Indian authorities, and media finally got Virgin Atlantic to rescue the passengers who landed in Mumbai two days after their scheduled arrival, having spent almost three days in transit."

"I want to thank everyone who helped me reach out to the authorities," she said.

After being stranded for more than 40 hours at a Turkey airport, over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, landed at the Mumbai airport late in the evening on Friday.

The passengers were stuck at the Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted to the airport on Wednesday.

"With all necessary technical approvals now secured, the plane departed Diyarbakir Airport at 13:00 local time on Friday 4th April, operating as flight VS1358. Customers are now en route to Mumbai, with an expected arrival at approximately 20:49 local time," the spokesperson said in a statement earlier in the day.

Over 250 passengers were stuck at the airport. An A350-1000 aircraft was operating the flight that has over 300 seats, according to sources.

"We're sorry that Virgin Atlantic flight VS358 from London Heathrow to Mumbai on 2nd April was disrupted following an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey.

"Due to the nature of the landing, the aircraft required extensive technical inspection before the aircraft was cleared to operate. The safety and security of our customers and crew remains our highest priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and prolonged delay," the spokesperson said in the statement on Friday.

(With inputs from Agencies)