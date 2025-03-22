Breaking News
Heathrow Airport power outage: A day after incident, airlines from Indian cities resume operations to London

Updated on: 22 March,2025 03:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

An official said Air India, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated their flights to LHR on Saturday morning, and another Air India flight is scheduled to depart in the afternoon

Heathrow Airport power outage: A day after incident, airlines from Indian cities resume operations to London

Travel plans of thousands of passengers who were scheduled to fly to London Heathrow Airport were disrupted on Friday due to the cancellation of flights on Friday. Pic/AFP

Heathrow Airport power outage: A day after incident, airlines from Indian cities resume operations to London
Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operated their scheduled flights from the national capital to London Heathrow on Saturday as the UK airport resumed operations after being impacted by a power outage.


Travel plans of thousands of passengers who were scheduled to fly to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), including from Indian cities, were disrupted on Friday due to the cancellation of flights.


An official said Air India, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated their flights to LHR on Saturday morning, and another Air India flight is scheduled to depart in the afternoon.


Delhi Airport has six daily flights connecting with LHR.

British Airways has eight flights per day between India and LHR, including three from Mumbai and two from Delhi. Virgin Atlantic has five daily flights to LHR from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Air India has six flights to LHR.

In a series of posts on X, LHR airport on Saturday said flights have resumed and "we are open and fully operational".

Teams across the airport continue to do everything they can do to support passengers impacted by yesterday's outage at an off airport substation, it said.

