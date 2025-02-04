Overwhelmed with travel planning? Experts share essential tips to curate your next trip

Planning the perfect trip entails several factors, from selecting the destination and working out budgets to booking flights and accommodations

Travel planning can an exciting yet daunting task for individuals, especially for those who tend to get confused between options and overthink their travel choices. However, it is an activity that travellers look forward to and actively engage in.

As we welcome the second month of 2025, many Indian travellers have planned their getaways for the year ahead. According to Skyscanner’s ‘Wanderlost’ report released in January 2025, nearly half of Indian travellers were already planning their next trip in the first month of the year.

Travel decisions in the beginning of the year

Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert, Skyscanner, reveals, “49 per cent of Indian travellers already started planning their upcoming holidays in January. They saw it as a month of making important decisions, with 89 per cent people considering it to be the month to plan ahead for the year. Even though we were fresh off the holidays, Indian travellers were still excited to travel and plan their upcoming trips.”

Highlighting some findings from the report, he adds, “There are several motivating factors behind these travel decisions. 45 per cent Indian travellers are inspired by the desire to explore new destinations with the hope of meeting new people. 44 per cent people view travel as an opportunity to bring positive change into their lives, and for 43 per cent travellers, the excitement of having something to look forward to drives their decision-making.”

There are several reasons why people tend to make important decisions in the first few months of the year. Dr Faye Begeti, Neurology Doctor and Neuroscientist, reveals, “The beginning of the year sparks “big-picture thinking”, where we reflect on the past year and set new goals, rather than getting absorbed by the minutiae of everyday life. This time encourages planning and decision-making, and focusing on achieving life goals. Exploring our surroundings through travel is often a part of that.”

Navigating travel planning

Planning the perfect trip entails several factors, from selecting the destination and working out budgets to booking flights and accommodations, and more. All this can often feel overwhelming. According to the report, for 75 per cent of Indian travellers, the process of planning a trip can feel overwhelming. Key stressors like the fear of making a less-than-perfect choice, cost concerns and overthinking hold many back from planning their holidays.

Explaining why this occurs, Dr Begeti states, “Travel planning can be overwhelming due to the sheer number of choices, leading to decision fatigue – especially after a long day at work when our mental energy is already depleted.”

Tips to ease travel planning

There are several ways to overcome feelings of overwhelm and confusion, and easily curate your next value-for-money vacation, which is a major factor influencing Indian travellers’ decisions.

Joshi shares the following hacks that can help one explore different destinations and save money:

Price alerts: This feature will monitor the flight prices and notify you when they change and come under your budget.

Mixing and matching airlines and airports: This can get you potentially cheaper fares. For example, you might fly out with one airline and return with another or depart from one airport and return to another.

Multi-city route/indirect route: For longer journeys, booking a trip that includes a layover can often be more economical. Additionally, you get the added benefit of exploring a new destination during the layover.

Apart from cost considerations, many travellers also prefer to align their trips with their current state of mind.

“It’s important to consider what your brain truly needs from a holiday, rather than being influenced by what you see on social media,” remarks Dr Begeti.

She shares the following suggestions:

If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, a nature-focused retreat can help restore calm. Nature has been shown to reduce cortisol, the stress hormone.

If you’re feeling bored or disengaged, try a city break or an adventure holiday that offers new experiences and excitement.

Additionally, some travel platforms also have AI features that let you select destinations based on your preferences and ideal getaway descriptions.

Travel and mental well-being

Travel is intrinsically connected to mental and physical well-being for many. It can have a significant impact on one's mood and habits.

“Breaking out of our daily routine and having new experiences offers novelty, which can boost well-being. A change of scenery and stepping away from daily problems can help us gain perspective,” reveals Dr Begeti.

She further states, “Being in a new place can have a positive effect on our habits. New locations disrupt the cues that trigger bad habits, making it easier to form new ones. Features like the ‘Everywhere’ search on Skyscanner can inspire you to discover new places and go somewhere you’ve never been before. I also often encourage trying new healthy foods or physical activities while travelling, alongside indulging. This reset can spark positive behaviour changes that can continue once we return home.”

Travelling, and travel planning, is also connected to the “feel-good hormone” – dopamine.

Dr Begeti explains, “Dopamine thrives on anticipation, making the build-up to a holiday just as exciting as the trip itself. Many people even say the anticipation is more exciting than the event itself. Our brains like having something to look forward to, which is why some start planning their next holiday as soon as their current one ends (sometimes even while on vacation).”

“If you’re finding planning stressful, combine it with activities that boost dopamine, like enjoying a hot drink, lighting a candle or playing music to provide a short-term boost and make it more enjoyable,” she concludes.

