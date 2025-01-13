From Gudauri in Georgia to Tromso in Norway, most trending international destinations for Indian travellers in 2025

Indian travellers are preferring offbeat destinations this year, prioritising locations that offer a wide range of experiences

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

2024 was the year of reimagining travel, with explorers seeking more immersive and meaningful experiences that not only fulfill their travel bucket list experiences but also help them connect more deeply with their surroundings and local communities. Continuing this deviation from popular travel beliefs, explorers are seeking to explore uncharted territories in 2025.

The Travel Predictions 2025 report by Booking.com reveals how Indian travellers will be re-thinking how they travel and defying convention to discover less crowded destinations (83 per cent) with the help of technology, embark on luxurious longevity retreats (83 per cent) or opt for more nocturnal activities in evenings or early mornings to beat rising temperatures (79 per cent).

Trending international destinations for Indian travellers in 2025

Indian travellers are preferring offbeat destinations this year. These locations offer a wide range of experiences, from serene beach getaways to cultural hubs and adventure-filled landscapes. Here’s a look at the top trending destinations according to the report that are set to become vacation hotspots in 2025 for Indian travellers.

1. Gudauri, Georgia: Located in the Caucasus Mountains, this winter destination offers excellent slopes and scenic landscapes for adventure sports enthusiasts.

2. Gabala, Azerbaijan: This is a picturesque town which is home to ancient ruins, but also has avenues for leisure. It is popular for winter activities.

3. Cruis, France: This charming village in Provence, known for its lavender fields, offers travellers an ideal French countryside retreat.

4. Almaty, Kazakhstan: This destination is appealing for travellers who want to enjoy a vibrant city blending Soviet-era architecture with modern amenities, surrounded by the stunning Trans-Ili Alatau.

5. Baku, Azerbaijan: Famous for its modern skyline and historic Old City, this low-lying city with coastline along the Caspian Sea is ideal for adding to your 2025 travel list.

6. Ahangama, Sri Lanka: This laid-back coastal town famous for its scenic beaches, traditional fishing and wellness retreat options is perfect for an authentic Sri Lankan experience.

7. Tbilisi City, Georgia: With cobblestone architecture and a mix of ancient and modern landmarks, this is an ideal destination for travellers seeking culturally enriching experience.

8. Tromso, Norway: As one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights, adventurous travellers of all ages can enjoy activities like ice fishing, wildlife tours and reindeer sledging.

9. Batumi, Georgia: A seaside city with a scenic coastline, 19th-century architecture and vibrant nightlife, this destination is ideal for a beach vacation.

10. Mui Ne, Vietnam: A coastal destination on the southwest coast of Vietnam, Mui Ne offers stunning beaches and red and white sand dunes, just a few hours away from Ho Chi Minh City.

Sharing more about these destinations, Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “In 2025, travel goes beyond ticking destinations off a list. It's about transformative experiences that ignite personal growth. Whether it's an adrenaline rush in Gudauri or a rejuvenating retreat in Ahangama, there's a growing desire for journeys that leave a lasting impact."