As this year comes to an end and travellers await new journeys and adventures in 2025, we take a look at some trending and popular destinations of 2024

2024 was an exciting year for travel enthusiasts as new and refreshing experiences took centrestage. Both domestic and global destinations created anticipation and excitement among tourists. As this year comes to an end and travellers await new journeys and adventures in 2025, we take a look at the most trending and popular destinations of 2024 i.e., most searched destinations of the year, based on the data released by travel portal Booking.com.

Trending domestic and international destinations

Goa emerged as the top searched destination in 2024 experiencing a 200 per cent increase in flight searches year-over-year. Beyond metros such as New Delhi and Kolkata, Indian travellers embraced cultural and spiritual exploration with destinations like Amritsar, which witnessed a 106 per cent increase in searches compared to 2023.

International destinations like Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, London and Bangkok remained popular choices among Indian travellers with flight searches reflecting a year-over-year surge of 90-150 per cent.

Top 10 most searched destinations based on flight searches by Indian travellers (Jan-Nov 2024)

Goa, India Abu Dhabi, UAE Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Colombo, Sri Lanka Melbourne, Australia Kolkata, India Amritsar, India London, United Kingdom Bangkok, Thailand New Delhi, India

Favourite offbeat destinations

In 2024, travellers were eager to explore offbeat destinations that were earlier not on their radar. Shahdag in Azerbaijan emerged as the top searched international destination based on accommodation searches in 2024. With Indian travellers seeking new experiences, unexplored international destinations like Stepantsminda (212 per cent), Baku (203 per cent) and Tromso (185 per cent) also emerged as popular choices. Domestically, travellers sought authentic experiences with destinations such as Perumbakkam, Pangala and Tekkumuri gaining popularity.

Embracing immersive experiences

Experiential travel took precedence in 2024, with travellers looking to embrace meaningful and immersive experiences and journeys that allowed them to experience different cultures, heritage and culinary delights. In 2024, top searched attractions on Booking.com included iconic Indian experiences like the private car tour of the Taj Mahal from Delhi and the Old Delhi food and heritage walk. With sustainable travel on the rise, e-biking experience on the beautiful island of Divar in old Goa was also among the top 3 of most searched attractions in 2024.

Reflecting on these insights, Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “As we step into the new year, it is interesting to see how travel preferences have evolved. With the popularity of destinations like Shahdag and Baku in Azerbaijan or Gaudauri in Georgia rising, we see a shift towards offbeat adventures. Improved connectivity, infrastructure and better visa regulations are making travel more accessible, convenient and exciting for everyone.”

