Prevention and detection of crime will be our biggest challenges: Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar

Phansalkar took charge from outgoing commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Vivek Phansalkar took over from former commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

An IPS officer from the 1989 batch, Vivek Phansalkar took charge as the city’s 77th police commissioner, on Thursday. He took charge from outgoing commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

Speaking to the media later, Phansalkar underlined his priorities. “Maintaining law and order, crime prevention and its detection will be the priority of Mumbai Police. Streamlining the traffic of the city and keeping the city safe and peaceful will be my priority. We will try to make sure that citizens going to police stations feel satisfied,” emphasized Phansalkar.

“Any police commissioner of Mumbai knows law and order and preventing terrorist activities is a big challenge. Given the huge population of the city, prevention and detection of crime will be our biggest challenge,” said Phansalkar. “Traffic is also a big issue in the city, and our traffic department will make sure that travelling here won’t be a hassle” he added.

Talking about the police force’s image he said, “The Mumbai police force is considered one of the world’s best forces. Officials who work in the force are highly trained professionals. I will work with our men to take the force’s image to the next level. Constables are the pillars of the force and I will try to give them the best environment at their work place.”

Asked whether initiatives such as Sunday Streets and registration of FIRs in traffic violations will continue, he said, “Every initiative taken for the betterment of citizens will be continued, provided cops are not burdened with it. Actions for traffic violations will continue as they are the law. Nobody will be spared for breaking the law. Protecting senior citizens and women will be given importance. We will attempt to make citizens feel satisfied with their issues at police stations.”