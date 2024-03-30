Prithviraj Chavan: Prakash Ambedkar's decision not to join MVA aids BJP

Prithviraj Chavan emphasised that if Prakash Ambedkar does not support the MVA, the Congress vote would be divided.

Prithviraj Chavan. Pic/X@prithvrj

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan raised alarm on Friday, claiming that if Prakash Ambedkar, the head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), does not join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), it will indirectly assist the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chavan emphasised that the Congress vote would be divided if Ambedkar did not support the MVA. He stated that multiple conversations were held to include Ambedkar's party in the MVA alliance, to unite anti-BJP forces and assure victory in the polls, reported ANI.

"We have tried to bring Prakash Ambedkar's party within the MVA fold. We had many rounds of discussions where we asked him which seats you have the strength in, as it was not about only increasing the numbers of the party but winning. We sincerely want all those who are opposing PM Modi to not divide their votes as it gives an advantage to PM Modi. I think if he (Prakash Ambedkar) doesn't join MVA, then he is helping the BJP divide Congress votes," Prithviraj Chavan told ANI.

According to the report, Ambedkar just announced nine candidates for the forthcoming elections, implying a possible split from the MVA in Maharashtra. Although the VBA has not officially declared its decision to terminate ties with the MVA, its actions suggest a shift away from the alliance.

The VBA had earlier sought an alliance with the MVA to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the report added.

On Friday, Prakash Ambedkar held a press conference and addressed the media, per a mid-day report, he said, "We tried to make a strong front against the BJP. But when it did not go as per our expectations. So, we spoke to various organisations in the state. You will see our front ready by April 2."

He further added, "We did not go to their doors. Our doors are open. We will not sidetrack anyone. We proved that they failed the (MVA-led) front,” added the VBA chief, who is the party’s candidate from Akola. Ambedkar was miffed at being targeted for not being part of MVA. “See we said it first and insisted on it. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have not gelled well. They have not decided on their seat share yet.”

With Maharashtra voting in five phases for 48 constituencies, opposition parties must work together to fight the BJP.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 across India will take place in seven phases, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1, with the results set to be declared on June 4.