Breaking News
Mob attacks man with sharp weapons, accuses him of supporting Nupur Sharma
BREAKING: Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Thane: Father arrested for beating to death his 20-year-old son in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Probe of Rs 352 crore heroin seizure at Panvel transferred to Maharashtra ATS

Probe of Rs 352 crore heroin seizure at Panvel transferred to Maharashtra ATS

Updated on: 06 August,2022 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Navi Mumbai crime branch also arrested two persons in the case, one from Punjab and another from Gandhidham in Gujarat

Probe of Rs 352 crore heroin seizure at Panvel transferred to Maharashtra ATS

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The investigation of a seizure of heroin worth Rs 352 crore from Panvel near here has been transferred to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), an official said on Saturday.

Police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai had last month seized the narcotic consignment from a container yard in Panvel in coordination with Punjab police.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt functioning not affected by delay in cabinet expansion: Shinde


Navi Mumbai crime branch also arrested two persons in the case, one from Punjab and another from Gandhidham in Gujarat.

Considering the scope of the probe, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth ordered transfer of the case to the ATS on Friday, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK