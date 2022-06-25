Breaking News
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma doesn't turn up before Mumbai Police to record statement

Updated on: 25 June,2022 10:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from Mumbai had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy

Nupur Sharma. File Pic


Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion.

An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from Mumbai had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy.




"As she did not turn up for recording of statement, we will decide on Monday on further course of action," the official added. 


