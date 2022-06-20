Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar arrested for threatening Nupur Sharma

The police said that Tanwar had posted a video in which he announced a bounty on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony

Nupur Sharma. File Pic

A Delhi court has granted bail to Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar, who was arrested for allegedly threatening suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He had announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on her over remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The police said that Tanwar had posted a video in which he announced a bounty on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony. The court, however, observed in its order passed on June 19 that the FIR was lodged in "haste", where first the case was lodged and then the alleged incriminating video was analysed. "The investigating officer (IO), despite being questioned, has failed to answer why was he in such a hurry to register the FIR even when he had not seen the video," Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha observed.

Tanwar's medical condition was also taken into consideration while granting him bail. "In these facts and circumstances, accused Satpal Tanwar deserves to be released on bail subject to the condition that whenever he is fit for the investigation he must cooperate fully with the IO," the judge said while granting him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, with one surety of like amount.

He further directed the accused to appear before the IO as and when called upon during the investigation and on each date of hearing before the court. The judge further directed the accused not to commit an offence similar to the one in the present case, or to leave the country without seeking prior permission from the court

Also Read: Owaisi demands Nupur Sharma's arrest, says she will be projected as a big leader

With inputs from PTI