Prophet remark row: Thane Police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for enquiry on June 13

Nupur Sharma. Pic/Twitter

Bhiwandi city police in Thane district summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and asked her to appear for enquiry on June 13 for a matter pertaining to a controversial religious remark.

While responding to the summon sent by the Bhiwandi police, Nupur Sharma's lawyer sent mail to the police seeking a few more days for her to appear for the enquiry.

