Prophet remark row: Thane Police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for enquiry on June 13

Updated on: 12 June,2022 11:05 PM IST  |  Thane
ANI |

Nupur Sharma. Pic/Twitter


Bhiwandi city police in Thane district summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and asked her to appear for enquiry on June 13 for a matter pertaining to a controversial religious remark.

While responding to the summon sent by the Bhiwandi police, Nupur Sharma's lawyer sent mail to the police seeking a few more days for her to appear for the enquiry.




thane bharatiya janata party maharashtra news

