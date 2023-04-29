Cops allegedly use lathi and tear gas on villagers opposing proposed oil refinery; chief minister denies use of force, claims outsiders were at site; Opposition demands his resignation

Villagers protest against the proposed oil refinery in Barsu. Pic/Twitter@abhijeet_dipke

Listen to this article Protesters, police clash in Barsu; netas spar in Mumbai x 00:00

A clash reportedly erupted between protesters and police in Barsu, where the villagers are opposing a proposed oil refinery, after the police allegedly used batons and tear gas to stop them from reaching the drilling site where soil samples were extracted on Friday afternoon.

The protesting villagers gave the government three days to stop work and leave the site, threatening to resume their agitation otherwise.

The incident triggered a political war of words between the Shiv Sena splinters, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit offering support to the protesters and demanding Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation.

Shinde denied use of force by the police, particularly baton charge, while alleging presence of outsiders at the protest site.

Oppn targets CM, Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP and Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Shinde was following the orders of his bosses sitting in New Delhi. “The CM may even ask to fire bullets. Delhi wants the refinery at any cost. Delhi has an agreement with international companies. There is a big commission and kickbacks,” Raut alleged.

Sanjay Raut

Early in the day, Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut alleged that he was detained by the police when he was on his way to the protesters, who had stayed put for at least three days on the disputed site. Members of the Raju Shetti-led Shetkari Sanghatana extended the support to the villagers and some of his activists had reached the spot.

In the evening, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar, in a measured comment, said the project should be carried out if it does not affect the environment and improves the lifestyle of the villagers.

Also read: Maharashtra: State seeks Sharad Pawar’s advice after Barsu oil refinery protests

Congress president Nana Patole warned the government against forcing the project on the locals. “Don’t try to impose the project by assaulting the locals. We will give a befitting reply,” said Patole, adding that the decision should be taken only after considering the opinions of the locals. He said hundreds of acres of land in Ratnagiri district where the refinery project is being set up have been acquired at low rates by outsiders and people close to the government. “Now the same land is being sold at high rates to earn money.

The government should not try to take decisions in the interest of some people and under the pressure of Delhi,” Patole added.

Have consent of 70 per cent : CM

Shinde recalled that even Samruddhi Mahamarg was opposed by the project affected people. But when convinced of the benefits of the project, the farmers voluntarily gave up their land for acquisition. “Likewise, most people in Barsu and the neighbourhood know the benefits that will come their way through the refinery. I appeal to the Opposition not to use this for political mileage and deny locals the advantage of jobs, trade and business.”

The CM said over 70 per cent locals had already given their consent for the refinery and the rest will also be heard and taken in confidence. However, the Ratnagiri collector and superintendent of police on Thursday returned empty-handed, because the upset protesters stayed away from meeting them. He also questioned Uddhav’s about-turn after suggesting Barsu as an alternative site to Nanar. “When he was the chief minister, he wrote a letter to the Centre suggesting the site. Now, when he is not the CM, he has changed his position. Why? Not just I, but the entire Maharashtra wants to know,” he said.

‘90 per cent locals against refinery’

Barred entry in Barsu, Satyajit Chavan, an activist from Rajapur who had also petitioned the court opposing the Jaitapur nuclear plant, told the media in Mumbai that the coastal Konkan didn’t want a refinery and a nuclear plant or any other project that will destroy the ‘paradise’. “If conducted, a referendum in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will have 90 per cent people voting against the refinery and other pollutant projects. We have a very clear picture of the assurance of a big employment creation. There will be some jobs during construction. But since a very few skilled employees will be operating the project, the locals will not have good jobs or have small jobs. We don’t want to destroy the paradise we live in for meagre money,” said Chavan, adding that the people in the government and the judiciary saw such projects only as an investment.

He also denied the involvement of outsiders in the agitation, as claimed by the CM. “The villagers collect funds every month to support the agitation, which began formally in March this year,” he said.