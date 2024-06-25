Breaking News
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home

Updated on: 25 June,2024 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Juvenile's aunt had filed a petition under habeas corpus in the Bombay High Court that ordered the release

Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home

Representational Pic/File

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of the juvenile allegedly involved in the Pune car crash case.


A high-end Porsche car was involved in a fatal accident on May 19 and two IT professionals were killed in the incident. 


The 17-year-old teenager was allegedly found driving the car when Pune police launched an investigation in the case.


The juvenile's aunt had filed a petition under habeas corpus in the Bombay High Court that ordered the release.

