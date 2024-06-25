Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home

The Juvenile's aunt had filed a petition under habeas corpus in the Bombay High Court that ordered the release

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of the juvenile allegedly involved in the Pune car crash case.

A high-end Porsche car was involved in a fatal accident on May 19 and two IT professionals were killed in the incident.

The 17-year-old teenager was allegedly found driving the car when Pune police launched an investigation in the case.

The juvenile's aunt had filed a petition under habeas corpus in the Bombay High Court that ordered the release.