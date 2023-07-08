Breaking News
Mumbai: 150-year-old temple demolished within pagoda compound in Gorai
Mumbai: ‘Malabar Hill rapist a master manipulator’
Mumbai: After SCLR, now JVLR torn apart
Maharashtra ATS files detailed chargesheet against DRDO scientist in espionage case
Mumbai: ‘City is a mess because of missing AMCs’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Pune Cop injured as suspected burglars open fire at police party

Pune: Cop injured as suspected burglars open fire at police party

Updated on: 08 July,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops

Pune: Cop injured as suspected burglars open fire at police party

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Pune: Cop injured as suspected burglars open fire at police party
x
00:00

A policeman was injured when a group of 8-10 suspected burglars opened fire at cops during a combing operation in Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday, an official said.


The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops, he said.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amol Zende said a crime branch team spotted 8-10 men moving suspiciously in the Warje area during a combing operation in the early hours.


"When the cops tried to question them, the suspected burglars opened fire from the weapons they were carrying. We managed to nab five of them. An officer suffered a minor injury in the attack and he is admitted to the Sassoon Hospital," Zende said.

A knife, bullets, two sickles, a screwdriver and a hammer have been seized from the five men, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

pune mumbai maharashtra mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK