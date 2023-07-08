Pune: Cop injured as suspected burglars open fire at police party

The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops

A policeman was injured when a group of 8-10 suspected burglars opened fire at cops during a combing operation in Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday, an official said.

The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amol Zende said a crime branch team spotted 8-10 men moving suspiciously in the Warje area during a combing operation in the early hours.

"When the cops tried to question them, the suspected burglars opened fire from the weapons they were carrying. We managed to nab five of them. An officer suffered a minor injury in the attack and he is admitted to the Sassoon Hospital," Zende said.

A knife, bullets, two sickles, a screwdriver and a hammer have been seized from the five men, the official added.

