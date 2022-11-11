×
Pune: Four houses in chawl gutted in fire, nobody injured

Updated on: 11 November,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Thursday

Pune: Four houses in chawl gutted in fire, nobody injured

Representative Image


Four houses were gutted after a fire broke out in a chawl in Wanwadi area of Pune city, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said on Friday.


The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Thursday, he said.



Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link road to be open for traffic from Dec 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde


"The blaze erupted in a chawl in Shivarkar Vasti in Wanwadi and four tenements there were gutted in it," the fire brigade official said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused off by 12.15 am on Friday, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

