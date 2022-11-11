Pune: Four houses in chawl gutted in fire, nobody injured

The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Thursday

Representative Image

Four houses were gutted after a fire broke out in a chawl in Wanwadi area of Pune city, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said on Friday.

The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

"The blaze erupted in a chawl in Shivarkar Vasti in Wanwadi and four tenements there were gutted in it," the fire brigade official said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused off by 12.15 am on Friday, he said.

