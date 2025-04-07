A state-appointed panel has found the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital guilty of violating emergency care norms by demanding a Rs 10-lakh deposit from a pregnant woman who later died. The report recommends action by the Charity Commissioner

A four-member inquiry committee, led by the joint director of the Maharashtra Health Department, submitted its findings to the Pune Police on Monday. Representational pic

The state-appointed committee investigating the death of a pregnant woman in Pune has concluded that Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital violated regulations by demanding a hefty advance payment before admitting her. According to PTI, the inquiry was ordered after allegations surfaced that the woman was denied emergency care over a Rs 10-lakh deposit, a condition that goes against the guidelines for charitable hospitals.

The woman, Tanisha Bhise, was the wife of the personal secretary to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amit Gorkhe. She was allegedly kept waiting for several hours at the hospital. When admission was not granted owing to the non-payment of the deposit, Bhise was eventually shifted to another facility, where she tragically died after giving birth to twin daughters.

A four-member inquiry committee, led by Dr Radhakishan Pawar, Joint Director of the Maharashtra Health Department, submitted its findings to the Pune Police on Monday, reported PTI. The report pointed out that charitable hospitals are obligated under the Bombay Public Trust Act to admit and stabilise patients in emergency situations without delay or precondition.

The panel stated, “In emergencies, hospitals must immediately provide essential, life-saving treatment without waiting for financial assurances. Demanding a deposit in such situations contravenes the rules for charitable institutions.”

The report also flagged the hospital’s failure to provide necessary assistance when the patient reportedly left the premises. While Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital claimed in its internal report that the patient exited the premises without informing staff, the committee noted that under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act, hospitals are mandated to ensure ‘golden hour’ treatment irrespective of the patient’s financial situation. Furthermore, the hospital was also expected to coordinate transportation if referring the patient elsewhere, a duty it allegedly neglected.

According to PTI, the report recommends that the Charity Commissioner take appropriate action against the hospital for these violations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar stated that the findings confirm the hospital’s failure to adhere to the required norms. Speaking at a joint press conference at the Pune police commissionerate, Chakankar added that two more reports are pending, a maternal death audit and another from the Charity Commissioner’s office, before further action is initiated.

(With inputs from PTI)