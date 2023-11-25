Pune woman punches husband after he refuses to take her on Dubai trip; dies

A 38-year-old businessman was found dead in Pune's Wanavdi area. The deceased businessman, identified as Nikhil Khanna, succumbed to injuries inflicted by his wife Renuka (36). She allegedly punched him on the nose during a heated argument over her birthday celebration

A 38-year-old businessman was found dead in Pune's Wanavdi area. The deceased businessman, identified as Nikhil Khanna, succumbed to injuries inflicted by his wife Renuka (36). She allegedly punched him on the nose during a heated argument over her birthday celebration, stated a report in ANI.

According to the ANI report, on Friday afternoon, the couple got into an altercation over Renuka's birthday celebration; the altercation arose from Nikhil's refusal to accompany her to Dubai for her birthday celebrations. She was also miffed with her husband because he did not buy her expensive gifts for their anniversary and her birthday. A police official told PTI that the woman was also upset since she wanted to go to Delhi for her relative's birthday, but her deceased husband did not give a favourable response.

Reportedly, while they were arguing in their apartment, which is situated in an upscale residential society in Wanavdi, she threw a punch at his nose which rendered him unconscious. The impact of the punch caused him severe injuries, including a broken nose and damaged teeth which led to him bleeding profusely.

According to the report, Khanna was a prominent businessman and well-known in the construction industry. He and Renuka got married to each other six years ago.

A senior officer from the Wanavdi Police Station told ANI, "The altercation arose when Nikhil declined to accompany Renuka to Dubai for her birthday celebration. Additionally, Renuka was discontented over not receiving lavish gifts on her birthday and their anniversary. Her dissatisfaction extended to Nikhil's reluctance to accompany her to Delhi for the birthdays of their relatives."

The police told PTI that they are probing whether the woman hit her husband using only her fist or some object and that the exact cause of the death will be known only after they conduct an autopsy. They were reportedly informed by the couple's neighbours. Nikhil was then taken to Sassoon General Hospital by the police where he was declared dead, the police personnel told.

According to the agency reports, the police have arrested Renuka and booked her under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is being carried out into the incident.

