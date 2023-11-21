Maharashtra crime: Murder convict serving life sentence escapes from Pune's Yerawada jail

Maharashtra crime: A prisoner serving life imprisonment escaped from the open jail of Yerawada Central Prison in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said

Maharashtra crime: A prisoner serving life imprisonment escaped from the open jail of Yerawada Central Prison in Maharashtra's Pune city, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The convict prisoner was identified as Ashish Jadhav, who was serving the punishment in a case of murder and Arms Act, was given duty in the ration department of the open jail, as per the PTI.

Ashish Jadhav escaped from the Yerawada Central Prison on Monday afternoon, an official from Yerawada police station said.

"The incident came to light during the roll call when he was not found in his barrack. A case has been registered in this connection under Indian Penal Code section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension)," he said.

Efforts were on to trace the prisoner, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Mumbai Police on Monday said that its crime branch has busted a gang of people who were allegedly duping people from the city by posing as Unani doctors.

The police have nabbed four people in connection with the matter and so far found that atleast six people had been duped by the gang.

According to the police, a complaint was received by the Marine Drive Police in south Mumbai in October following which a case was registered by the police on October 30. The Marine Drive Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch officials had been investigating the matter.

The unit-3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch formed a special team to investigate the matter and began to trace the suspects operating in the city, an official said.

The police said, a 61-year-old man, a Wadala resident had filed a complaint with the Marine Drive Police. In his complaint, he had alleged that he was having a medical condition and came in contact with three people claiming to be Unani doctors, who told him that he was having a problem in his veins and their treatment could make him better. Moreover the trio also told the victim that they were also having their branches in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

The complainant alleged that he was told that they would visit his home in Wadala and treat him. The victim also alleged that during the treatment he was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs. 14.50 lakh, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

