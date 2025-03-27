State laboratory finds E. coli, coliform in drinking water; officials question report

Testing was conducted between January 21 and March 13, focusing on areas with high GBS cases. Representation pic/iStock

The State Health Laboratory has found that water from 79 locations in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Khadakwasla is unfit for drinking. The samples, collected until March 13, were tested following an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the region.

“These samples were taken from GBS-affected areas until cases stopped being reported,” said Vinod Phale, deputy director of the State Health Laboratory. “Many tested positive for E. coli and coliform bacteria, making the water unsafe for consumption.”

After the GBS outbreak, the Health Department collected 312 water samples from affected areas for chemical and biological analysis. Of these, 79 were contaminated. The affected water sources include untreated water from Khadakwasla Dam, well water from various locations in Khadakwasla, borewell water from Dhayari, Talwade, Tathawade, and Dighi, and household tap water in Kalewadi, Wakad, Moshi, Thergaon, and parts of Dhayari. Additionally, water from RO plants in Sant Tukaram Nagar and Dhayari, packaged jar water from Anandnagar, Manikbag, and Vadgaon Budruk, and household tap water in Nanhe village were also found unsafe.

Testing was conducted between January 21 and March 13, focusing on areas with high GBS cases, especially Nandedgaon. However, after the outbreak subsided in late February, testing stopped after March 13.

When asked about the findings, PMC’s water supply chief, Nandkishor Jagtap, said, “I have not seen the report yet. I will review it and provide further details.”

Pramod Ombase, joint city engineer of PCMC, questioned the accuracy of the findings. “Health teams often collect water from stored sources in households, which may not reflect the actual water quality. We conduct about 315 water tests daily, and none have been found unfit for drinking so far.”

