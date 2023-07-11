Mukesh Sonar, 35, wants people to learn from his colossal loss after his wife Jyoti, 32, was swept away by a wave on Bandra Bandstand in front of their kids, who were clicking their photos

The couple poses for photos

Listen to this article ‘Put safety before social media likes’ x 00:00

A family outing took a tragic turn when Jyoti Sonar, 32, was swept away by a giant wave at Bandstand in Bandra on Sunday evening while her husband Mukesh, 35, and three children looked on helplessly. The couple had ventured onto a rock so they could be captured by the children sharing a light moment against the scenic backdrop. However, the young woman was wrenched away from her family in a matter of seconds after a wave hit the rock.

Mukesh, a resident of Gautam Nagar, Rabale, who works as a technician for a private firm, said, “I tried my best to save her. When the fourth wave hit us from behind, I lost my balance and we both slipped. A bystander held me by the leg while I grabbed my wife’s saree, but she could not be saved.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The moment when a wave drags the woman into the sea

He added, “Though my grip was tight, she slipped out of her saree and got dragged into the sea in front of my eyes. My kids were right there. They screamed for help but there was little that anyone could do. I don’t know how they will overcome this trauma.”

Bystanders who witnessed the incident, which unfolded around 5.12 pm, informed the police, who rushed to the spot along with fire brigade officials. Jyoti’s body was recovered following a search operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade late on Sunday night. She was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Mukesh, the couple and their daughter, aged 12, and sons, aged six and eight, would picnic once a fortnight and the kids eagerly looked forward to these outings. After deciding where they would go, the family would hire the auto of a friend of Mukesh for the day. Jyoti would prepare the entire family’s meals and they pack them.

On Sunday, the family had decided to visit Juhu Chowpatty. However, due to the high tide, entry to the beach was restricted and the family opted to enjoy their meal at the bhelpuri centre. They then altered their plan and headed for Bandra.



The couple poses for photographs on the rocks

After reaching the Bandra fort, the Sonars ventured toward the sea to take photos. “Jyoti followed me into the sea and we began enjoying the feel of the water splashing on our clothes. The kids were also trying to move towards us but we restricted them since the sea was rough. We sat on a rock and our kids, who were watching us from a distance, began clicking photographs for us,” said Mukesh.

He added, “If I had even a little idea that this could prove so fatal, I would have never gone near the water. I am paranoid about the water now. I will never venture into the sea and will also forbid my kids from enjoying the waves.”

5:12 pm

Time incident occurred on Sunday