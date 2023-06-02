Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crime Man tries to kill girlfriend at Bandstand

Mumbai Crime: Man tries to kill girlfriend at Bandstand

Updated on: 02 June,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

According to police officers, Lubna Javed Sukte, a resident of Bhiwandi, is in a relationship with Akash Mukherjee, 22, from Kalyan

Mumbai Crime: Man tries to kill girlfriend at Bandstand

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Crime: Man tries to kill girlfriend at Bandstand
x
00:00

Were it not for her cries for help, a 28-year-old woman would have been killed by her boyfriend at Bandra Bandstand on Wednesday. When she refused to have sex with him, the man started to bang her head on the rocks and even tried to drown her. Her cries alerted others nearby who got hold of the man and handed him to the police.


According to police officers, Lubna Javed Sukte, a resident of Bhiwandi, is in a relationship with Akash Mukherjee, 22, from Kalyan. On Wednesday the two went to Bandstand around 5pm. They sat near the rocks by the sea. The police said it was Mukherjee’s birthday.


While chatting, Mukherjee told Sukte that he had converted to Islam. The police said he told her he had a certificate saying this which he would show her relatives to get consent for their marriage. Around 10 pm, Sukte told Mukherjee she wanted to go home. He assured her he would drop her home in a private vehicle.


“He then asked her to sleep with him and told her he would drop her home after that. She started crying on hearing this. He tried to stop her by covering her mouth. During the altercation she bit his left hand. She tried to scream but he tried to choke her. Then Mukherjee hit her head on the rocks and tried to drown her,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.

When the crowd gathered and questioned them, the police said Mukherjee claimed that she fell and got hurt. But Sukte told them he had attacked her. Mukherjee tried to run away but people caught him. Seeing the commotion some police nearby approached the crowd and took Mukherjee into custody.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
Bandra BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) bhiwandi kalyan mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK