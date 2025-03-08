On Woman’s Day today, mid-day lenswoman Kirti Surve Parade captures trailblazers across different fields—inspirational, motivational and simply sensational. Here are their pictures and stories

Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Putting the great into March 8 x 00:00

HEAR IT FOR... The Womaniaz, a female vocalist band that is all about Indo-Western music with powerful vocals, infectious rhythms and a bold stage presence. The quartet: (from left) Veda Nerurkar, Shreya Khandelwal, Deepti Rege and Madhura Paranjape are all about finding a voice—on the performing stage or on the larger stage of life. The synergy and energy The Womaniaz displays and brings is about power borne out of belief in oneself. Let’s say an encore for the fab four.

ADVERTISEMENT

ENCORE PLEASE The rhythm is gonna get you, especially when it is Devyani Mohol, the first female dholki player in Maharashtra who is playing. Here she is at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall in Vile Parle, playing the dholki at a programme marking the death anniversary of Swatantryaveer Savarkar. The occasion was historic, Mohol and the music mesmerizing. We say it is called breaking barriers one beat at a time.

DANCE OF COURAGE With wheels for heels this specially- abled kathak exponent, Surbhi Bansal, dances to the tune of triumph over tribulation. Born with cerebral palsy, she is now a symbol of grace, guts and inspiration. She is a life coach who is also a motivational speaker. Bansal has won numerous accolades for her dancing. Braveheart Bansal has also written the book—‘Breaking Barriers: A journey from setback to triumph’—about her story of overcoming cerebral palsy.

READY, SET, SHOW Anagha Modak’s life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with dengue 10 years ago. She subsequently lost her eyesight. Yet, as she says, she lost her eyes but not her vision. Today, Modak is living life to the fullest as a television anchor, show host and RJ. The 35 year-old Vile Parle native has taken the setback in her stride and hosts shows. She gets messages about how she is an inspiration to others. She is truly the hostess with the mostest willpower and determination.

MY FARE LADY Here is Ketaki Patil, who colours number plates of Mumbai’s ubiquitous three wheeled kaali peelis—the autorickshaws. Patil has no formal training in art, but turned her passion for painting into a job. She charges R40 per number plate, and gets quite a few surprised looks from passersby at times, as they see a woman wielding the paintbrush with auto number plates as her unconventional canvas. More power to Patil.

IRON WOMAN Here, Dr Manjiri Bhavsar is working out at the Power Pulse gym in Vikhroli. Dr Bhavsar is an International Sports Physique athlete, doctor, wife and mother. She claims with a dedicated diet and training she was able to see a six pack ab definition within 45 days. She says that as an athlete and doctor, her goal is not only to win medals but to set an inspiring example for Gen Next, particularly young women in competitive sport. Bhavsar, who believes in hard work, dedication and disciple has titles like: Ms Mumbai 2019 and Ms Maharashtra 2019, exemplifies the gym credo: If the bar ain’t bending, you are only pretending.