Pvt plane skids off runway at Mumbai Airport; crew and six passengers hurt

The mishap at Mumbai Airport sparks concerns about runway safety and pilot training

The incident occurred at around 5 pm at Mumbai’s domestic airport

A private Learjet 45 from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai skidded off the runway at Mumbai Airport Three passengers have been admitted to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Andheri East Doctors report they have sustained superficial injuries but remain in a state of shock

A private Learjet 45 from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai skidded off the runway at Mumbai’s domestic airport and subsequently crashed during its landing, injuring eight people who were onboard. The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The flight had six passengers and two crew members on board. Three passengers have been admitted to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Andheri East, where attending doctors have reported that they have sustained superficial injuries but remain in a state of shock.