QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant

Updated on: 10 June,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

QS World University Rankings’ list has 41 universities from India this year, and IIT-Bombay ranks second while the MU stood at the 36th position

Rajabai Tower in Mumbai University, Fort. File pic/Rane Ashish


While IIT-Bombay has secured the second position in India on the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings, the Mumbai University has made no improvement compared to the past two years. The QS ranking list has 41 universities from India this year, and IIT-Bombay ranks second while the MU stood at the 36th position.

Nationally, the MU’s position stood at 33rd among the 36 Indian universities listed for the 22nd edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. In the 2021 edition, MU ranked 26 among the 28 listed Indian universities, and in 2020 edition, it was on the 23rd position among the 28 Indian universities.  




Globally, 1,500 institutions from around the world were listed on the QS World University Rankings. The MU remained in the 1,000-1,200 ranking range for the third year in a row. In 2019 and 2020, the varsity maintained its ranking positions in the 801-1,000 range globally. 


