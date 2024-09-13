Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ambernath slow local train. During his journey, he explained the insights into the 12 major projects planned for the enhancement of Mumbai's railway network, an official statement said

Ashwini Vaishnaw during his journey. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Ashwini Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades in city x 00:00

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday boarded a Mumbai local train and discussed major upcoming infra upgrades in the city, the Central Railway said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ambernath slow local train. During his journey, he also provided insights into the 12 major projects planned for the enhancement of Mumbai's railway network," an official statement said.

Bridging Today with Tomorrow



Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, Hon'ble Minister for Railways, interacting with commuters while traveling in a local train to discuss future developments and enhancements.#CentralRailway #MumbaiLocal pic.twitter.com/DconYHdE90 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 13, 2024

Vaishnaw elaborated on the 12 significant projects aimed at upgrading Mumbai’s railway infrastructure. These projects are expected to enhance efficiency, safety, and comfort for passengers. The initiatives include modernising stations, increasing train frequencies, and improving signaling systems, the Central Railway said.

Mumbai local train are said to be the lifeline of lakhs of Mumbaikars.

During his travel in a Mumbai local train, Vaishnaw also chatted up with commuters travelling in train.

According to the PTI, Vaishnaw boarded the suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai at 2.34 pm and alighted at Bhandup station at 3.18 pm after his 27 km-long journey.

Railway officials said Vaishnaw, who was in the city for an awards ceremony, boarded a second class coach of the Ambernath-bound slow local train and got down at Bhandup station.

Ashwini Vaishnaw is also visiting a Ganesh mandal in the city during the ongoing Ganesh festival, an official said.

Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena and other senior officials accompanied Vaishnaw during the train journey.

Ashwini Vaishnaw had travelled by a local train between Thane and Diva stations on the Mumbai suburban rail network in February 2022 for inspection of two additional railway lines, and had eaten 'vada pav', a popular snack, at a roadside eatery during that visit, officials said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border.

The new Indore-Manmad railway line project will make it possible to transport goods from far-away border areas adjacent to Nepal to Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.

According to the PTI, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday approved the 309-km project estimated to cost Rs 18,036 crore.

The line, which will connect Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, with Manmad in north Maharashtra has got the green signal.

(with PTI inputs)