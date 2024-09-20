Indian Railways will operate the Bharat Gaurav train in co-ordination with IRCTC and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board from Mumbai's CSMT for devotees visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath

File pic

Listen to this article Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai for devotees planning to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath x 00:00

Indian Railways will operate the Bharat Gaurav train in co-ordination with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for devotees visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath and other pilgrimage centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Badri-Kedar-Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express is a 10 night/11 day-tour package covering places such as Rishikesh, Rudyaprayag, Gupt Kashi, Kedarnath, Kartik Swami Temple, Jyotirmath and Badrinath.

The Badri-Kedar Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav express will departure from CSMT on October 3 at 2 pm and reach CSMT on October 13 at 11 am.

Passengers can board/deboard the train at Kalyan, Pune, Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Haridwar stations.

The trains will have one air-conditioned (AC) 2-Tier and 10 AC 3-Tier coaches, two power car and a pantry car.

The deluxe package will cost Rs 59,730 per person while the standard costing is Rs 56,325.

Some of the special features of the package include confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, AC/Non-AC rooms in home stay/guest house /budget hotels, on board train meals, local tour guides, and travel Insurance.

The train will have LHB rakes and flameless cooking-enabled high-capacity kitchen.

The railways aims to promote the tourism concepts of 'Dekho Apna Desh' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' through its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena.