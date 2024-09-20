Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai for devotees planning to visit Kedarnath Badrinath

Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai for devotees planning to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Indian Railways will operate the Bharat Gaurav train in co-ordination with IRCTC and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board from Mumbai's CSMT for devotees visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath

Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai for devotees planning to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath

File pic

Listen to this article
Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai for devotees planning to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath
x
00:00

Indian Railways will operate the Bharat Gaurav train in co-ordination with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for devotees visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath and other pilgrimage centres.


The Badri-Kedar-Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand  Express is a 10 night/11 day-tour package covering places such as Rishikesh, Rudyaprayag, Gupt Kashi, Kedarnath, Kartik Swami Temple, Jyotirmath and Badrinath.



The Badri-Kedar Kartik Swami Yatra by Bharat Gaurav express will departure from CSMT on October 3 at 2 pm and reach CSMT on October 13 at 11 am. 


Passengers can board/deboard the train at Kalyan, Pune, Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Haridwar stations.

The trains will have one air-conditioned (AC) 2-Tier and 10 AC 3-Tier coaches, two power car and a pantry car.

The deluxe package will cost Rs 59,730 per person while the standard costing is Rs 56,325. 

Some of the special features of the package include confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath, AC/Non-AC rooms in home stay/guest house /budget hotels, on board train meals, local tour guides, and travel Insurance.

The train will have LHB rakes and flameless cooking-enabled high-capacity kitchen.

The railways aims to promote the tourism concepts of 'Dekho Apna Desh' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' through its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus kedarnath badrinath

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK