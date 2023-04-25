Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra on April 26

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 April,2023 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Moreover, the meteorological centre issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Monday, April 24, in its "District Forecast and Warnings" said that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai are very likely to receive rain, hail, and thunderstorms in the coming five days, April 24–28.


According to the forecast, the districts—Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhidurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Latur, Akola, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal—are very likely to receive what the meteorological centre stated as "thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places."



Moreover, the meteorological centre issued alerts for several districts in Maharashtra.

The districts – Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Osmanabad, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha Washim – are very likely to witness “thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 Kmph) and hail at Isolated Places.”

