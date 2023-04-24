Breaking News
Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire after taking off from Nepal
Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264
Operation Kaveri: Ships, aircraft set to bring 500 Indians back home from Sudan
Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Thunderstorms light to moderate rainfall likely in Vidarbha for five days

Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall likely in Vidarbha for five days

Updated on: 24 April,2023 10:19 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The Regional Meteorological Centre here forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at several places in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha from April 24 to April 28

Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall likely in Vidarbha for five days

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall likely in Vidarbha for five days
x
00:00

The weather department on Monday predicted light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning for five days across districts of the Vidarbha region in eastern Maharashtra.


The Regional Meteorological Centre here forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at several places in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha from April 24 to April 28.



Also Read: Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe


The weather department also issued a 'yellow' alert (indicating 'be aware and updated') for most of the districts in the region till April 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra nagpur news Weather India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK