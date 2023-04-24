Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall likely in Vidarbha for five days

The Regional Meteorological Centre here forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at several places in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha from April 24 to April 28

The weather department on Monday predicted light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning for five days across districts of the Vidarbha region in eastern Maharashtra.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at several places in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts of Vidarbha from April 24 to April 28.

The weather department also issued a 'yellow' alert (indicating 'be aware and updated') for most of the districts in the region till April 28.

