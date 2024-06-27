Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Combined stock of lakes that supply water to city remains at five per cent

Umbrellas proved useless against rain at Shivaji Park on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Though the city received a few showers in the past two days, the lakes and surrounding areas have not recorded any substantial rain. The combined water stock of lakes remained at five per cent while the BMC continues to tap into its reserved stock.


There are seven lakes that supply water to the city. Two of them are within the city limits while five are on the border of Thane and Nashik. The combined capacity of all lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres of water and currently the stock is 76,584 million litres as on Thursday, June 27. The BMC used up 70,937 million litres of water from the reserved stock of Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna and the stock may last up till July end.


In 24 hours till 6 am on Thursday, not a single lake received rainfall over 50 mm. Upper Vaitarna received the lowest of 12 mm, while the highest rainfall of 49 mm was registered at Tansa. Only heavy rainfall will result in an increase the stock of the lakes as percolation effect is necessary, said a BMC official.


