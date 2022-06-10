Rajya Sabha Election 2022: All candidates will win, say MVA leaders

The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared this evening

Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. File Pic

With a close contest being played out between the state's ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP for the sixth seat, voting for six seats of the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra is underway at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex.

As the Maharashtra MLAs reached Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai for the Rajya Sabha elections, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "All four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win. We have full support."

Even Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that all four candidates of MVA will win in the first preference vote itself.

