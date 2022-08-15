Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest, says treating doctor

Mid-day spoke to his treating doctor, Pratit Samdani, internal medicine and physician at Breach candy hospital who said, "he (Rakesh Jhunjunwala) had been taking treatment for several ailments. He had diabetes, chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis. Recently he has undergone angioplasty.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. File Pic

One of the veteran investors of the stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. As per the doctor he had suffered a cardiac arrest. On Sunday morning Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (62) felt unwell and complained of chest pain. He was shifted to breach candy hospital in Mumbai and was later declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Mid-day spoke to his treating doctor, Pratit Samdani, internal medicine and physician at Breach candy hospital who said, "he (Rakesh Jhunjunwala) had been taking treatment for several ailments. He had diabetes, chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis. Recently he has undergone angioplasty. On Sunday morning he was brought to us after his health deteriorated but he had already passed away. He had a sudden cardiac arrest."

Dr. Samdani added, "he was taking treatment from us for more than decade. He was the most honest and genuine guy I have ever met. Its a personal loss for us too."