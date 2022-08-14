Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away: 5 inspirational quotes by 'India's Warren Buffett'

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as 'India's Warren Buffett', passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62. Jhunjhunwala had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street. Son of an income tax officer, he is survived by his wife and three children.

Here are a few of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's quotes that can be inspirational to many:

"Nobody can predict the weather, death, market and women. Market is like a woman, always commanding, mysterious, uncertain and volatile. You can never really dominate a woman and likewise you cannot dominate the market."

"Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of stock market investor life"

"Buy when others sell and sell when others buy – the stock market mantra."

“Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.”

“Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.”

