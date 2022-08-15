‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an inspiration’

Grandson of a family friend remembers; friends, family, corporates, investors pay last respects to the billionaire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The ‘Big Bull’ of stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, breathed his last early on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital. He was cremated at Banganga based Jagannath Shankar Sheth Smashan bhoomi in south Mumbai at 10.30 pm.



Union minister Smriti Irani along with others outside Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s residence on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

His funeral was delayed as a close relative missed their flight to Mumbai. The billionaire’s family, friends and relatives had gathered outside his residence at Kamla Nehru Park. Union minister Smriti Irani also arrived for the funeral. Along with family and friends, many from the corporate industry, share market and investors paid their last respects in the evening.



Family and friends outside Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s residence on Sunday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Dhruv Gala, a member of Jhunjhunwala’s family friend, said, “Jhunjhunwala sir was my grandfather’s friend.” Recalling the friendship between the families, he added, “We are two brothers, and we both wanted to go abroad for higher studies, but our parents were not ready. It was Jhunjhunwala sir who convinced my parents to let us study abroad, saying it will help us develop greater skills and give us a better future. Jhunjhunwala sir was a great man who taught us many things in life and he was an inspiration to us.”



Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the Jhunjhunwala residence on Sunday