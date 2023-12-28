Ram Temple inauguration a 'BJP event', not national one, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 was a "BJP event" and not a national one

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 was a "BJP event" and not a national one, reported the PTI.

He was responding to a query on whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would take part in the idol consecration ceremony scheduled on that day.

"Uddhav Thackeray will definitely go but only after the BJP's event gets over. Why should one go to a BJP event? It is not a national event. The BJP is holding rallies and campaigning a lot for this function but where is the purity in it," Sanjay Raut said, according to the PTI.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party decides to undertake a campaign, it deploys its entire machinery and party workers and does not leave any scope for error, Raut claimed, adding the ruling party follows the same pattern nationwide.

"The BJP wants the country to forget about unemployment, inflation and issues concerning Manipur," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

"Shiv Sena workers shed their blood for this temple. Thousands of Sainiks were part of kar seva. (Party founder) Balasaheb Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with workers," Sanjay Raut said underlining his party's strong connection to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut had said that the Shiv Sena has an old association with Ayodhya and party chief Uddhav Thackeray does not need an invitation to visit there, reported the PTI.

Sanjay Raut said that there was no need for an invitation to Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram temple next month as Shiv Sena has an old association with it, unlike the BJP, according to the PTI.

Sanjay Raut claimed when the BJP blamed the Shiv Sena for pulling down Babri masjid in 1992, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray took responsibility for it, as per the PTI.

The ceremony to consecrate Lord Ram's idol in the newly-built temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22 in the coming year.

"There is no need for Uddhav Thackeray to be invited to Ayodhya. We are in Ayodhya before you (the BJP)," Sanjay Raut said when asked whether Thackeray was invited for the consecration ceremony, according to the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

