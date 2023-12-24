Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that industries and businesses from Maharashtra are being "snatched" to make Gujarat stronger

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Businesses from Maharashtra being 'snatched' to strengthen Gujarat: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that industries and businesses from Maharashtra are being "snatched" to make Gujarat stronger, reported the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray also expressed apprehensions that north Indian migrants settled in Mumbai and nearby areas will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public event of north Indians in Mira Bhayander area, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Most of you are assimilated with local people like sugar and milk. But be watchful, someone will add salt to spoil this relationship. Shiv Sena is always proud of its Hindutva but it was never about hating other religions," according to the PTI.

"You came to Mumbai in search of work, you made immense efforts and settled here. Now, you will be forced to shift to Gujarat for employment," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray told the gathering to chant Jai Shri Ram to end "dictatorship", the news agency reported on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gujarat around 10 days back. The business activity here is now being taken to Gujarat to strengthen that state. If he wants to make Gujarat stronger, he can do it, but not by snatching our businesses," the former Maharashtra chief minister said, the PTI reported.

Removing dirt, says CM Eknath Shinde in jibe at MVA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in a "deep cleaning" drive in Mumbai's Worli area and said that he was removing the dirt that had accumulated in two-and-half years, an apparent swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule under Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, reported the PTI.

The MVA government fell in June 2022 after CM Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

"I am cleaning the dirt accumulated in two and half years. The opposition is bewildered as they feel they would be swept clean in the upcoming elections," CM Shinde said, as per the PTI.

He said that he did not have to react to jibes from the opposition since "my work is my response".

The deep cleaning drive is part of state's efforts to clean the city and offer better life to Mumbaikars, CM Shinde asserted.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!