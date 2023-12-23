Focus on improving condition of bus stands need of hour

He acknowledged that the state of the bus stands and adjoining roads impact passengers directly.

The sight of huge potholes at state transport depots may soon become a thing of the past as the MSRTC has signed a Rs 600 crore deal with MIDC to concrete all state bus stands and upgrade them.

In June 2023, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced at the 75th-anniversary event of the undertaking that all bus depots should have well-maintained depots. The MIDC will aid MSRTC in upgrading its bus stands, CM Eknath Shinde has said earlier. He acknowledged that the state of the bus stands and adjoining roads impact passengers directly.

Potholes during the monsoon create difficulties for passengers and they even damage buses due to mud accumulation. Water-filled potholes during the rainy season increase the chances of bus drivers losing control and damaging their vehicles, taking them out of active service.

There are plans and funds earmarked for upgrading, which is concreting and minor repairs.

We need work to start soon, so that depots can be ready by monsoon season and buses roll smoothly. Depots are not just parking spaces for buses. They are where the staff rest and recoup as they begin their next shift or journey. Harried and stressed staff, because of the abysmal conditions at these depots, will show that stress and ire in their work on these buses.

Passengers, too, need to wait at times at these depots for a good hour or more. Potholes outside and indifference to conditions inside impact passenger morale.

We need a holistic look at conditions. Buses in mint condition. Well-rested staffers who feel they count within the system and are looked after. And, passengers who use the utility knowing and experiencing a smooth start or end to their journeys, never mind the season. Let us make the larger picture a pleasant, well-functioning one.