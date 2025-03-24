Gaurav Gupta is leading the investigation of the case. While interacting with the media, he told that the investigation had been conducted properly. He informed that no one was a pressured during the inquiry. Gupta also said that multiple individuals who were associated with the case had been questioned.

In Ranya Rao case, lead investigator informed that final report will likely be submitted today

Ranya Rao case: "Final report likely to be submitted today" informs official

On Monday 24th March, 2025, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta informed that the final report in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case might be submitted today.



"We are checking the final details of the report and hope to submit it today... It was a thorough investigation; no one needs to feel under pressure...10-15 people were questioned..." Gaurav Gupta said.



"We have inquired with several people associated with the movement," Gupta added.



Actress and model Ranya Rao who was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was found her carrying gold. The CBI later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Additional Director of DRI, Abhishek Chandra Gupta,

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore.



Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint, stated that these cases involving passengers traveling from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities point to a "possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE).



Gaurav Gupta also suspected the involvement of public servants and others in this complaint. (ANI)





(With ANI inputs)