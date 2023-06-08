The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has demanded justice for the 18-year-old girl, saying that the incident is shocking and unacceptable that such a heinous crime took place in the most policed area in the state - a few minutes from both Mantralaya and Raj Bhavan

Pic/AAP Mumbai

Listen to this article Rape-murder of student in South Mumbai: AAP demands action against hostel wardens x 00:00

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday condemned the brutal rape and murder of the 18-year-old girl in the government hostel in south Mumbai.

The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led party demanded justice for the 18-year-old girl and said that the incident is shocking and unacceptable. The AAP said that such a heinous crime took place in the most policed area in the state - a few minutes from both Mantralaya and Raj Bhavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The tragedy is personal to us at AAP because her father is our karyakarta from Akola. He trusted the state, and put his young girl in their care only to be betrayed by a callous and incompetent administration," AAP Mumbai president Preeti Menon Sharma said.

The condition of the Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, the spot where the crime took place, at Marine Drive is abysmal, with crumbling infrastructure and poor condition of the rooms. The role of the wardens is clearly one of willful abetment as they allowed an unathorised man to live in the premises, she added.

The AAP has demanded that a case should be registered against the wardens for abetting this heinous act.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also said that transperant inquiry should be done in the running of state hostels and strict rules forbidding men in such campuses.

The party also said that the Home Minister should meet the family and assure them that they will get justice and while there can be no compensation for such a huge loss.

According to the police, a laundry man who worked as a security guard raped and strangled the girl to death inside her room on the fourth floor of the hostel in South Mumbai. Later, the guard was found dead on the railway tracks.

The father of the victim and her friend, also a roommate of the facility located in Charni Road area, told the police that the accused used to harass the student but the hostel administration allegedly failed to act.

Following outrage over the crime, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said a one-member committee would conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Police are also investigating whether any other person was involved in the crime.